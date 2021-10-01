Accountability court indicts Shahbaz Sharif's wife in money laundering case

The accountability court has summoned a NAB witness in the next hearing.

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday indicted PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's wife, Nusrat Shahbaz, in a money laundering case.



During a hearing of the Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases, the accountability court indicted Nusrat Shahbaz and summoned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness for the next hearing.

The session was adjourned till October 18.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, appeared before the court while Shahbaz Sharif was granted exemption from attending as he complained of back pain.

Shahbaz Sharif had slipped down a flight of stairs on Thursday, but successfully avoided any injuries.

On September 29, NAB sources had claimed that a money laundering case registered against Shahbaz Sharif and his family members was very different from the case of the British National Crime Agency (NCA).

Some sources had claimed that NAB Lahore investigated the assets of Shahbaz Sharif's family through money laundering and fake foreign telegraphic transfers.

The accounts of the PML-N president and his son Suleman Shahbaz were never part of NAB’s money laundering case, sources added.

In November 2020, an accountability court in Lahore had indicted Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza and others in a case relating to money laundering.

The suspects, however, pleaded not guilty.