Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘walking into new era’ with US favorability

Friday Oct 01 2021
Friday Oct 01, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started to embark on an entirely new era with the growing favourable change they’ve been experiencing in the US.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams made this claim and during an interview with Express addressed the couple’s growing popularity in the US.

There he was also quoted saying, “Their high-profile schedule will probably enhance their reputation in America.”

“This was their first tour in the new era they have created for themselves and their children were not included.”

However, he believes Meghan and Harry managed to “completely contradict” their hard work with their excessive use of private jets.

Mr Fitzwilliams also claimed, “However, the publicity given to their somewhat bizarre decision to return by a private jet having urged action on climate change would not have been helpful.”

