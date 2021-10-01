 
Friday Oct 01 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘blasted as ‘insufferable’ after NYC trip

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently came under fire for becoming “utterly insufferable” after their trip to New York City.

This observation has been made by Sky News Australia’s host Alan Jones and according to Express he ‘attacked’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their New York trip.

There he was quoted saying, “Here we are again, whenever Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to speak they should give us fair warning.”

“That way we can throw on the eye mask and put in the earplugs. These two are truly insufferable.”

He also claimed, “On what basis are these two non-working members of the Royal Family meeting any politician or world leaders?”

“They next visit was to a primary school so Meghan could read her children's book to some year 2 students. I'm sure half of them were wondering what they did wrong to deserve that.”

During the course of the conversation, he also quoted Prince Harry and admitted, “Prince Harry said 'We are battling more than the virus.”

“'This is a battle of misinformation.' What on Earth do these two people know? But then to preach to us about climate change when only last month Prince Harry was caught taking a private jet.”

