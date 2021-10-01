 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice's unveils daughter's name

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Princess Beatrices unveils daughters name

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo have revealed the name of their baby girl.

Taking to their social media pages, a photo of the little girl’s footprint was shared along with a caption unveiling the baby’s name.

The social media caption reads: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi."

Sienna's middle name is a tribute to the Monarch, matching her second cousin Princess Charlotte who also has it as her middle name.

Earlier an announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the royal family sharing that the couple welcomed their daughter. 

It tweeted, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.”

More From Entertainment:

Japan's Princess Mako set to tie the knot this month after intense scrutiny

Japan's Princess Mako set to tie the knot this month after intense scrutiny

The best I've ever dated: Lil Nas X shares about his previous relationship

The best I've ever dated: Lil Nas X shares about his previous relationship

Fergie pens touching note to late father

Fergie pens touching note to late father

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘blasted as ‘insufferable’ after NYC trip

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘blasted as ‘insufferable’ after NYC trip
Prince Harry ‘oversaw’ Megxit with Meghan Markle becoming the catalyst

Prince Harry ‘oversaw’ Megxit with Meghan Markle becoming the catalyst
Queen Elizabeth fearing release of ‘intimate revelations’ before Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth fearing release of ‘intimate revelations’ before Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘walking into new era’ with US favorability

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘walking into new era’ with US favorability
What's next Britney Spears's conservatorship battle? Attorney answers

What's next Britney Spears's conservatorship battle? Attorney answers
Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over 'Black Widow' movie

Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over 'Black Widow' movie
'No Time To Die' for British cinemas banking on Bond boost

'No Time To Die' for British cinemas banking on Bond boost
'Kurulus: Osman' Season 3 release date announced

'Kurulus: Osman' Season 3 release date announced

Wendy Williams' show faces further delay due to host's health

Wendy Williams' show faces further delay due to host's health

Latest

view all