Saturday Oct 02 2021
Prince Harry ‘secretly’ reconnected to ex Chelsy Davy right before he met Meghan

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Prince Harry’s relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy was quite a serious one as they dated for six years.

Their on-and-off relationship was termed “volatile” by royal expert Richard Kay while another commentator, author Katie Nicholl revealed how the two had a secret reconciliation right before the young prince met his now-wife Meghan Markle.

Speaking to InStyle, Nicholl said that even though their romance ended for good in 2010, they were still trying to give it a shot till 2015, right before Harry was introduced to Meghan. 

"You sort of get the feeling that neither of them were quite ever willing to completely let go of that love affair.”

“They’d carved their names into one of the tree trunks on the family estate. It was such a love affair, it really was,” she said.

“Right up until 2015 they were trying to give it another chance. I was quite struck by that and I think everyone that’s been in love, you know, you never forget your first love, and in that respect I think Prince Harry was no different,” she added. 

