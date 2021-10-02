Colin Jost's mom reacts to his and Scarlett Johannson's baby name Cosmo

The SNL comedian shared how his family members reacted to the name Cosmo

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johannson surprised their fans afetr rvealing they have been blessed with a baby boy.



The couple revealed they named their son Cosmo, and while everyone loves the little one's moniker, Jost's mother has quite the opposite to say.

While appearing on The Late Show with Seth Meyers, the SNL comedian shared how his family members reacted to the name Cosmo.

After prefacing his explanation by saying his family has always been "very supportive," Jost admitted, "My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn't quite understand it. I don't know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing."

"She would call us after three or four days, she'd be like, 'Cosmo,'" Colin recalled.

"And she'd be like, 'And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?' And we're like, 'Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.' She was like 'OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there's also a name Cosimo with an 'I,' so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that's his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo.'"

"Eventually, she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives," the 39-year-old went on to share. "And so then she would call, and she would say, 'I met someone—they said their uncle's name is Cosmo. So it is OK.'"

