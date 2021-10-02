Wendy Williams show to be replaced by Nick Cannon's on primetime TV

Other TV insiders say replace Williams with Cannon's show could be complex

Wendy Williams' daytime talk show might just be placed by Nick Cannon's, if she does not return anytime soon.



Williams earlier revealed taking a sabbatical from her professional commitments, because of underlying health issues.



“The executives have been talking. They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best," revealed a source to Page Six.

"But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan,” the source added.

The insider went on to share, “It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot… Debmar-Mercury [which produces both shows] is really pushing to make Nick Cannon’s show a huge success.

"He already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win. So, if Wendy’s show ends up being a no-go, their backup plan is already set," the source concluded.

Said a source, “It’s likely they would make a deal, but it’s a station to station decision.”