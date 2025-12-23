‘Adolescence' star Erin Doherty says phones are threatening to true art

Erin Doherty has shared her thoughts on how phones and casual viewing might be affecting the way people watch stories.

The 33-year-old actress, known for The Crown, said she worries that too much distraction could lead to “the death of art.”

She hopes her series Adolescence shows that audiences still want to watch shows that make them think and feel deeply.

Doherty told The Guardian that she dislikes the idea of phones being part of the creative process.

However, the Chloe star further said that people do not need to be spoon-fed and are much smarter than some shows expect.

Since its release, Adolescence has become very popular, gathering almost 150 million views and even being shown in schools.

Doherty admitted she did not expect it to become such a phenomenon, but she felt from the start that it was a story that deserved to be seen.

The actress shared the show had a real energy and honesty that made it special.

In the crime-drama, she plays a therapist and prepared for the role by talking to her own former counsellor.

She wanted to show the human side of therapists, including their feelings and struggles, rather than just using them to help other characters.

Doherty hopes the show continues to spark conversation and connect with viewers in meaningful ways.