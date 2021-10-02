 
Saturday Oct 02 2021
EBEleen Bukhari

Twitter thanks Falak Shabir after cyclone 'Gulab' changes course: Here's Why

EBEleen Bukhari

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Twitter thanks Falak Shabir after cyclone 'Gulab' changes course: Here's Why

Cyclone Gulab, which was expected to hit various cities of Pakistan, changed its course over the week, reducing the chances of torrential rains in the country.

While the entire nation took a sigh of relief, netizens are poking fun at singer Falak Shabir, thanking him for his contribution in turning the course of the cyclone.

Falak Shabir is an avid social media user, who likes to shower love on wife Sarah Khan with a bunch of roses(Gulab) every day. While fans often gush over the duo love-filled PDA, this time around the netizens are creating memes to pay gratitude to the singer.

"Lgta he y wala gulab bhi falak Shabir ne "Sara" ko dedia( I guess Falak gave this gulab to Sarah as well)" quipped one Twitter user with a crying face emoticon.

"Falak shabir when he get to know he can't give this gulaab to sarah khan," chimed another.

"wo jo #gulabTofan a rha tha wo #falakShabir ly gya hy :)," added a fan.

"Falak ne sab ko bacha lia (Falak saved everybody) #FalakShabir #SarahKhan" shared Galaxy Lollywood on its Twitter handle.



Not only this, Falak himself jumped the bandwagon and shared the meme on his Instagram Stories, adding laughter emoticons.

