Kate Middleton dubbed new ‘saviour of the Firm’: report

Saturday Oct 02 2021
Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Kate Middleton recently got hailed by experts for behaving like a ‘saviour for the royal family’.

This claim’s been made by royal expert Camilla Tominey in her piece for the Daily Telegraph’s weekly royal newsletter, Your Royal Appointment.

There she wrote, “How fitting that the dress should have been fitted with a cape, as there remains a growing sense that the 39-year-old mother of three is fast becoming the saviour of the Royal family.”

“And if you think that’s overstating it: consider the pivotal role Kate has yet to play in the monarchy as both the wife and the mother of a future king.”

Before concluding she added, “Yes, the Duchess of Cornwall will be the next Queen (on paper at least), but when it comes to ushering in 21st-century royalty, Kate will rule the waves.”

