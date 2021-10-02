Justin Beiber drops brand new documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’

Saturday Oct 02, 2021
Justin Beiber releases his official trailer for the brand new documentary titled Justin Bieber: Our World.
The 90-minute Amazon Studios’ Prime Video features a behind-the-scenes look into the singer’s 2020 New Year’s Eve concert.
In the video trailer, Beiber could be heard saying, “I just wanted to create a night that was gonna bring people together and people could just let go and enjoy themselves.”
“I'm excited to get back on that stage, make people smile, make people happy.”