Justin Beiber drops brand new documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’

Justin Beiber releases his official trailer for the brand new documentary titled Justin Bieber: Our World.

The 90-minute Amazon Studios’ Prime Video features a behind-the-scenes look into the singer’s 2020 New Year’s Eve concert.

In the video trailer, Beiber could be heard saying, “I just wanted to create a night that was gonna bring people together and people could just let go and enjoy themselves.”

“I'm excited to get back on that stage, make people smile, make people happy.”

Check it out below:







