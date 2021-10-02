 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Justin Beiber drops brand new documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’
Justin Beiber drops brand new documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’

Justin Beiber releases his official trailer for the brand new documentary titled Justin Bieber: Our World.

The 90-minute Amazon Studios’ Prime Video features a behind-the-scenes look into the singer’s 2020 New Year’s Eve concert.

In the video trailer, Beiber could be heard saying, “I just wanted to create a night that was gonna bring people together and people could just let go and enjoy themselves.”

“I'm excited to get back on that stage, make people smile, make people happy.”

