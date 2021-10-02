 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan says world must engage with Afghanistan to prevent 'economic meltdown'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

  • PM Imran Khan emphasises the important role of international community in providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
  • Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to remain in contact to coordinate their efforts in support of peace, stability in Afghanistan.
  • Both officials express satisfaction on the existing level of bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday highlighted the immediate importance of economic engagement with Afghanistan to prevent an "economic meltdown".

During a telephonic conversation with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, the premier emphasised the important role of the international community in providing necessary humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to alleviate the suffering of the common people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared with President Rahmon Pakistan’s contribution to efforts for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan. He underlined the importance of national reconciliation in this context.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact with a view to further coordinating their efforts in support of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both officials expressed satisfaction on the existing level of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the resolve to continue mutual efforts to further strengthen close ties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also thanked President Rahmon for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the recent visit to Dushanbe on September 16-17.

The two leaders exchanged views on the follow-up to the talks held in Dushanbe last month.

Related items

Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Tajikistan in September on a two-day official visit to attend the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) meeting in Dushanbe.

Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda had received PM Imran Khan at the airport.

Accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, the prime minister held bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

The SCO summit was the first meeting of the heads of states since the Taliban’s takover of Kabul.

More From Pakistan:

Five security forces personnel martyred in North Waziristan

Five security forces personnel martyred in North Waziristan
Young Doctors Association boycotts OPDs at Civil, BMC Hospitals in Balochistan

Young Doctors Association boycotts OPDs at Civil, BMC Hospitals in Balochistan
Pakistan provides eight more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Pakistan provides eight more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Sindh accepts Umer Sharif's request for burial at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Sindh accepts Umer Sharif's request for burial at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard
Jam Kamal clarifies he has not stepped down as Balochistan CM

Jam Kamal clarifies he has not stepped down as Balochistan CM
CNG price increases by Rs15 in Sindh

CNG price increases by Rs15 in Sindh
'Wars end with talks,' Fawad Chaudhry says on govt's TTP reconciliation bid

'Wars end with talks,' Fawad Chaudhry says on govt's TTP reconciliation bid
Lahore at high risk of dengue outbreak: Yasmin Rashid

Lahore at high risk of dengue outbreak: Yasmin Rashid
Pakistan mourns loss of comedy legend Umer Sharif

Pakistan mourns loss of comedy legend Umer Sharif
Umer Sharif's death: Pakistani cricket fraternity mourns legendary comedian’s passing

Umer Sharif's death: Pakistani cricket fraternity mourns legendary comedian’s passing
Sooner or later US will have to recognise Taliban govt: PM Imran Khan

Sooner or later US will have to recognise Taliban govt: PM Imran Khan
Electronic voting machines: A vote-heist

Electronic voting machines: A vote-heist

Latest

view all