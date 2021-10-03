 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate ensuring their kids have a normal upbringing

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Robert Lacey opened up about how Prince William and Kate are raising their three children
Robert Lacey opened up about how Prince William and Kate are raising their three children

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children may be living a life of royalty in a palace but they are still growing up with normal upbringings.

Royal expert and historian Robert Lacey opened up about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are raising their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"William is working with Kate to help all their children develop what they find personally fulfilling," wrote Lacey in this week’s issue of People magazine.

William is focusing more on creating stability in the lives of his and Kate’s children as it was missing when he was growing up and his mother Princess Diana passed away when he was 15.

"As royal parents, both Kate and William have focused on … working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry," he went on to say. 

More From Entertainment:

Umer Sharif to be buried in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Umer Sharif to be buried in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Court awards Kelly Clarkson $10.4 million Montana ranch in divorce win: report

Court awards Kelly Clarkson $10.4 million Montana ranch in divorce win: report
Jennifer Aniston reveals why she left ‘Serendipity’ role for ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston reveals why she left ‘Serendipity’ role for ‘Friends’
Kate Bosworth recalls ‘Remember the Titans’ release in anniversary tribute

Kate Bosworth recalls ‘Remember the Titans’ release in anniversary tribute
California legislative plans reform for conservatorship law after Britney Spears case

California legislative plans reform for conservatorship law after Britney Spears case
Queen Elizabeth supporting Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth supporting Prince Andrew?
Justin Beiber drops brand new documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’

Justin Beiber drops brand new documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’
Eddie Montgomery highlights the pain he’s carried around for ‘a long time’

Eddie Montgomery highlights the pain he’s carried around for ‘a long time’
Prince Harry used ‘old royal PR line’ in chat with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry used ‘old royal PR line’ in chat with Oprah Winfrey
Kate Middleton dubbed new ‘saviour of the Firm’: report

Kate Middleton dubbed new ‘saviour of the Firm’: report
Prince Harry’s wish for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘doomed’ from the start

Prince Harry’s wish for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘doomed’ from the start
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show ‘royal feud is far from over’ with NYC trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show ‘royal feud is far from over’ with NYC trip

Latest

view all