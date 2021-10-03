Prince William and Kate ensuring their kids have a normal upbringing

Robert Lacey opened up about how Prince William and Kate are raising their three children

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children may be living a life of royalty in a palace but they are still growing up with normal upbringings.

Royal expert and historian Robert Lacey opened up about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are raising their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"William is working with Kate to help all their children develop what they find personally fulfilling," wrote Lacey in this week’s issue of People magazine.

William is focusing more on creating stability in the lives of his and Kate’s children as it was missing when he was growing up and his mother Princess Diana passed away when he was 15.

"As royal parents, both Kate and William have focused on … working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry," he went on to say.