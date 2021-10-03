 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears does not plan to ever take the stage again: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Larry Rudolph resigned in July over Britney Spears’s desire to “officially retire”
After Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears was removed as her conservator, the singer has no plans to return to the stage.

According to a report by TMZ, the 39-year-old’s singing career is being put on the back burner with little to no chance that she will ever take the stage to perform again.

This comes months after the musician’s manager Larry Rudolph resigned in July over the singer’s desire to “officially retire.”

“It has been over 2½ years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” he shared at the time.

Back in June, Britney told the court that she felt “enslaved” by her father during his guardianship as she was forced to perform endlessly.

“In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away: credit card, phone, passport,” she told the court. 

