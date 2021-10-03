 
Sunday Oct 03 2021
Britney Spears focusing on ‘healing’ after Jamie Spears’ suspension in conservatorship

Pop icon Britney Spears is opening up about beginning her healing process after her father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer, 39, wrote about “healing” from all the abuse she was inflicted to during the time her father was her conservator.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do,” she wrote.

"Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe. Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!" she wrote.

On Wednesday, Spears' father was removed from his controversial role as his daughter's guardian on Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge, ending a long and bitter legal battle by the pop princess.

Jamie Spears was suspended with immediate effect and replaced with a temporary conservator "in the best interests" of the singer, said Judge Brenda Penny, calling the present arrangement "untenable."

"Mr Spears is ordered to turn over all the conservatorship assets," said Penny.

Spears' father has controlled her life for the past 13 years, under a legal arrangement the 39-year-old US singer has slammed as "abusive."

Wednesday's move came after a years-long campaign that played out in public, and after the emergence in the last week of two new powerful documentaries featuring allegations that Jamie Spears had bugged his daughter's phone calls.

