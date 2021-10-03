Rhea Chakraborty addresses rumours about her ‘Bigg Boss 15’ participation

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has officially clarified on the rumours about her participation in the Bigg Boss season 15.



The Chehre actor took to Instagram and shared a story to dismiss the reports.

She said “I believe there are some rumours about me being part of TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to such rumours. I am not a part of Bigg Boss."

Earlier, there were reports that the makers of Bigg Boss had offered Rhea 3.5 million per week if she agrees to be on the show.

The Bigg Boss 15, being hosted by superstar Salman Khan, premiered on Saturday, October 2, with Ranveer Singh joining as the special guest.

According to the Times of India, Rhea wants to concentrate on web shows and her career in Bollywood.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in film Chehre, released on 27 August 2021.