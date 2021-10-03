Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood's sister passes away

Meeshu (Left) and Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood. Photo: Shan Masood Twitter

Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood's sister Meeshu passed away Saturday, as former and current players offered their condolences to the left-handed batsman.

Masood took to Twitter to post a picture of his deceased sister, with a heartfelt note announcing her demise.

In the tweet, he acknowledged his sister as "the most precious thing in my life" and regretted that he never got to say goodbye to her.

"I will miss you so much but I know God has taken you to a better place. Please pray for my sister’s departed soul," he added.

Former Pakistan cricketer and Balochistan coach Faisal Iqbal tweeted his condolences.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja prayed for God to give strength to Masood and his family to bear the loss.

All-rounder Anwar Ali offered his condolences as well.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and opening batsman Abid Ali both condoled Meeshu's demise.





In an earlier interview with ESPNcricinfo, Shan Masood had spoken about his sister's ailment.

He had disclosed that Meeshu suffered from a rare chromosome disorder that has seriously affected her development.

"I don't think there's a lot of awareness in Pakistan about children like my sister," Masood had said. "She's a special child. Her physical development is completely fine. She's 30 years old, but mentally she hasn't developed one bit," he had said.

"She's like a newborn child. She couldn't get a dependent visa, she couldn't fly to England and live with my parents, so my parents were quite divided in that my mother had to keep going back and forth and my dad was running two houses at once, just to make sure my sister was fine. I just hope she realises what we do and that it makes her proud as well," he had said.