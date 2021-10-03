 
Sunday Oct 03 2021
Watch: When Shah Rukh Khan said he won't mind if Aryan does drugs

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Watch: When Shah Rukh Khan said he won't mind if Aryan does drugs

After Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan has been detained by NCB in drug case, an earlier video of the actor confessing he will not mind if his son does drugs, is making rounds on the internet.

Speaking in a 1997 interview with Simi Garewal, Shah Rukh Khan told the host that he wishes his son does everything the actor himself couldn't do.

“I have just told him that when he is three or four years old, he can run after girls, and smoke as much as he wants, he can do drugs, he can womanise,” he said. Garewal then asks him, “when he is three?”. 

Shah Rukh's wife Gauri then laughs and says, "yes, when he is two months old."

Take a look:



