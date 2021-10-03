Watch: Hiba Bukhari croons to Nazia Hasan's 'Dil Ki Lagi' for fans

Watch: Hiba Bukhari serenades fans wiith Nazia Hasan's 'Dil Ki Lagi'

Hiba Bukhari is showcasing her singing skills for fans.

Speaking with Noman Ejaz in a recent interview, the Fitoor singer revealed that she only sings around friends and family in private gatherings.

Os special request from the host, Hiba then crooned to Dil Ki Lagi by Nazia Hasan. The actor left the audience mesmerized by her vocals and garnered praises from her fans.

Hiba's commendable performance in Geo TV's Deewangi has also bagged her a nomination for Lux Style Awards 2021 in the Best Actress category.