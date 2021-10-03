 
retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Snoop Dogg hails Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s will to ‘live life their way’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Snoop Dogg recently sat down for a chat and weighed in on his ever-expanding respect for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire to live life as they please.

The rapper made this claim while speaking to The Mirror and was also quoted saying, “I said Prince Harry had big balls when he didn’t invite Trump to his wedding. And now, for real, I say he’s got an even bigger set of balls.”

“Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them. They got to live life their way - they get a lot of respect from me for that.” (sic)

Before concluding he added, “If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special. They can come over to Snoop’s crib.”

Kanye West to step into the world of technology, files trademark

Open Season: Sarah Ferguson may testify in Prince Andrew sex case

Prince Harry accused of ‘thoughtlessly distracting’ public with memoir chatter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle working to keep reputation, celebrity lifestyle afloat

Prince Diana ‘third wheeling’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Kim Kardashian feeling 'pressure' ahead of SNL hosting gig

Royal expert says Princess Beatrice should be questioned about her father

Jennifer Lopez hits 178 million followers on Instagram

Bala Hatun actress promotes 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3

Inside the Kardashian's new reality TV show

Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke fondled her on Blurred Lines shoot

Gordon Ramsay under fire for outrageously pricing simple dish

