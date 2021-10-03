 
Sunday Oct 03 2021
Tia Mowry- Hardrict shares love or ‘Family Reunion’ costars

Tia Mowry- Hardrict recently wore her heart on her sleeve and gushed over her growing love for the Family Reunion cast.

The actor addressed it all in an interview with :BLACKPRINT’s Black Employee Affinity Group at Meredith Corporation and was even quoted saying, “Richard Roundtree and Loretta Devine are definitely legends. Working with them has been such an incredible experience. I learn from them by just being in their presence every single day.”

She also added, “They've been in this business for such a long time. And they're very confident in who they are, and just their talent [is amazing].”

I feel like when you're young, and especially if you're new in the game, to have some sort of sense of focus is really important, but it's all about finding that balance.”

Before concluding she admitted, “And I've learned a lot from them to just not take things too seriously. Just be your best, do your best and have fun.”

