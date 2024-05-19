Prince William thinks Prince Harry no longer lives or exists

Prince William reportedly lives his life as of Prince Harry is not alive anymore

Prince William’s life reportedly involves him living life in a way that makes him think Prince Harry is not even alive anymore.

Claims about this have been brought to light by royal commentator and biographer Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with OK magazine.

During that chat he went as far as to refence the background of it all and said, “Harry's visit to the U.K. has done nothing to repair royal relations – Harry has been very publicly snubbed by his father and brother.”

To make matters worse he was met with the fact that “Despite being stricken with cancer King Charles says he is too busy to see his son”.

And “Harry's brother doesn't even bother to issue an excuse,” on the other hand.

All in all, Prince William appears to have accepted a different mantra, “He says nothing. It is as if Harry no longer exists.”

Before concluding he also went as far as to add, "There's been no obvious criticism from either side, but the silence from William is deafening."

