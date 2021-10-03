Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's house after Aryan Khan's arrest

Bollywood star Salman Khan visited the house of his friend Shah Rukh Khan after the latter's son was arrested on Sunday.

Salman was spotted arriving at SRK bungalow Mannat, in Bandstand Mumbai, said an Indian newspaper.



According to reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan Khan after the drug bust on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship.

The reports said that Aryan along with two other suspects have been remanded to NCB custody till October 4.



According to India Today, "Salman Khan was photographed arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat. He was seated in the front seat of his Range Rover."

A pictured showed Salman gesturing at the media personnel gathered outside Mannat to move and make way for his car to drive in.

