Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' hot walk soars temperature in NYC

The Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas showcased their unique style they appeared tiogether in chic outfits in New York City on Sunday.

American singer looked stunning as he sported olive green pants with a tucked black vintage t-shirt and a blue and grey argyle cardigan.



On the other hands, the 32-year-old actress looked amazing in baggy light wash jeans with darker blue panels on the front. She paired them with a dark green zip-up vest that boasted pockets across the chest.

Sophie's red hair was parted in the center and draped over her shoulders in waves as a pair of thick-framed sunglasses sat atop her dome.



Despite frequent appearances in NYC, Joe is on tour with his brothers throughout the east coast. The trip will extend through the end of October with the final date currently scheduled for a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.