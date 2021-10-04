 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' hot walk soars temperature in NYC

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas hot walk soars temperature in NYC

The Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas showcased their unique style they appeared tiogether in chic outfits in New York City on Sunday.

American singer looked stunning as he sported olive green pants with a tucked black vintage t-shirt and a blue and grey argyle cardigan.

On the other hands, the 32-year-old actress looked amazing in baggy light wash jeans with darker blue panels on the front. She paired them with a dark green zip-up vest that boasted pockets across the chest.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas hot walk soars temperature in NYC

Sophie's red hair was parted in the center and draped over her shoulders in waves as a pair of thick-framed sunglasses sat atop her dome.

Despite frequent appearances in NYC, Joe is on tour with his brothers throughout the east coast. The trip will extend through the end of October with the final date currently scheduled for a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.  

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears has plan to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on her 40th birthday

Britney Spears has plan to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on her 40th birthday
'Venom: Let There be Carnage' sets a new pandemic record

'Venom: Let There be Carnage' sets a new pandemic record
Daniel Craig to be honoured with spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig to be honoured with spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Britain's Royal Ballet dancers will return to stage as Romeo and Juliet

Britain's Royal Ballet dancers will return to stage as Romeo and Juliet
Hollywood a-listers gear up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event

Hollywood a-listers gear up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event
Kirsten Dunst shares thoughts on her kids’ following in her footsteps

Kirsten Dunst shares thoughts on her kids’ following in her footsteps
Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's house after Aryan Khan's arrest

Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's house after Aryan Khan's arrest
Tia Mowry- Hardrict shares love or ‘Family Reunion’ costars

Tia Mowry- Hardrict shares love or ‘Family Reunion’ costars
Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore ‘have once-in-a-lifetime’ friendship: source

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore ‘have once-in-a-lifetime’ friendship: source
Sam Asghari ‘in charge of’ all Britney Spears’ affairs: source

Sam Asghari ‘in charge of’ all Britney Spears’ affairs: source
Queen Elizabeth addresses ‘trying period’ without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth addresses ‘trying period’ without Prince Philip
Prince Harry has ‘taken the devil’s route’ with new memoir release

Prince Harry has ‘taken the devil’s route’ with new memoir release

Latest

view all