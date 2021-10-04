 
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana's death was an 'inconceivable tragedy' to Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Princess Dianas death was an inconceivable tragedy to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle was tearful as she watched Princess Diana's funeral with her school friends, according to a royal author.

Andrew Morton, royal biographer, claimed Diana's death was an "inconceivable tragedy" to a 16-year-old Meghan and her classmates. 

Morton, who has penned an updated version of his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, said in the following days Meghan and her friend Suzy Ardakani watched videos of Diana and Prince Charles's 1981 wedding.

The author wrote in the Mail on Sunday: "Tears coursed down the cheeks of 16-year-old Meghan Markle and her friends as they watched the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, and never more so than at the poignant moment when the cameras zoomed in on the Royal coffin.

"There, perched among the white flowers, was an envelope on which was written the one word, ‘Mummy’ – Prince Harry’s last note to the mother who had now gone for ever..

