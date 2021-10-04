Prince Charles looking to pay Prince William £700k in rent as King: report

Prince Charles is reported to owe Prince William £700k in yearly rent if he decides to keep his personal Highgrove home in Gloucestershire after he becomes King of England.



This change will be enforced in relation to Prince Charles’ plans to radically change the monarchy’s living arrangements in Britain.



The Mail on Sunday reports that this change will occur once Queen Elizabeth passes away.

The reason for the heir’s preference was highlighted by a pal and according to their claim, “Charles is not keen on Windsor because it is quite noisy.”

“His view is that if he's heading to Windsor, he may as well carry on to Highgrove in Gloucestershire.”

However, once Prince Charles ascends, his Duchy of Cornwall title will be transferred to his eldest son Prince William, thus, he will invertedly be asked to pay rent for his living expenses.

These future plans however do not suggest Prince Charles does not like Buckingham Palace, according to a source, “Despite what everybody thinks about him not wanting to live there, he will certainly have accommodation there – but it will be a much more modest flat-above-the-shop situation akin to that of the Prime Minister at Downing Street.”