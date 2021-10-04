 
Prince William, Harry dubbed 'very different characters' from contrasting upbringings

Prince William and Prince Harry have been branded “total different characters” due to their ever contrasting change in upbringing.

Royal publisher and author Andrew Lownie brought the observation to light during his most recent interview with Express and was quoted saying, “They’re two very different characters even though they’ve had the same upbringing.”

He also went on to dub the brothers as two sides of a coin, in the same way as King Edward VI, the Duke of Windsor who abdicated and was succeeded by his brother, George VI, who’s nicknamed Bertie.

Mr Lownie also added, “There is always this tension between the dutiful royals and the rogue royals.”

“Bertie stepped up to the mark for the Duke of Windsor when he was younger, and William is having to shoulder everything for Harry.”

However, in the past “The lesson was that if you leave the Royal Family you are going to be completely shut out and frozen and it’s not a good move.”

“There are people who have stepped down from royal duties. We’ve some more minor figures like the Duchess of Kent and people like that.”

