Monday Oct 04 2021
Watch: Dwayne Johnson wishes Grandma Grover in loving birthday tribute

Watch: Dwayne Johnson wishes Grandma Grover in loving birthday tribute

Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media and showed off his celebratory tribute for Grandma Grover on the day of her 102nd birthday.

The actor shared the tribute and even showed off his heartwarming video call with the elderly fan on his official Twitter account and left fans gushing as a result.

The post itself read, “When she turned 100, I started singing Happy Birthday to Grandma Grover. Today she’s 102 years old and this has become one of my favorite things to do. And she sang back to me!!”

He also went on to add, “I wish I still had my grandma, but I do have her! Enjoy your birthday! Love, your Rock”

Below the note was a video showcasing The Rock’s singing skills, and there he sang the entire birthday song for the grandma.

Check it out below:


