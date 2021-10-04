 
PFW: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Bieber get 'The Simpsons' makeover

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Justin Bieber got The Simpsons makeover for this year’s Balenciaga show.

The show had teamed up with the luxury brand to deliver a special 10-minute episode for Paris Fashion Week.

The hit cartoon show nailed it in the looks department as it replicated some of the celebrities’ iconic looks perfectly.

The episode showcased the main characters Homer and Marge Simpson donning some Balenciaga get-ups.

In one scene, Homer was seen strutting down the runway while cartoon versions of Anna Wintour, Kim, Kanye and Justin sat front row.

While the Skims founder was unable to attend the episode premiere in Paris, she has been representing the brand in major events like her “wedding dress” at her ex-husband Kanye’s Donda listening party to her widely discussed Met Gala outfit.

She also took to Instagram to appreciate the show. 

Take a look:

 
PFW: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Bieber get The Simpsons makeover


