Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan cried 'inconsolably' during NCB interrogation

It has been found that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was not new to drugs and in fact consumed it for four years.

In a questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) it was unearthed that the Bollywood actor was a frequent user and that he consumed drugs during his UK and Dubai stay.

It was also revealed by sources that the 23-year-old was crying “inconsolably” during the interrogation.



The probe comes after Aryan, along with several others, were arrested after found to be in possession of drugs.

Meanwhile the latest development on the case revealed that Aryan has been remanded to NCB custody till Thursday, October 7.

He was presented in the court earlier on Monday after his one-day NCB custody ended.

The NCB had sought the custody of Aryan till October 11 for further investigation.