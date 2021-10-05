Kylie Jenner comes under fire over her new business

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is facing strong backlash over her new swim line's 'poor quality'.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's new clothing line came under fire from social media users for having messy seams, sloppy tailoring, and see-through fabric as reviews flooded in.



Following weeks of hype around the 24-year-old beauty mogul’s latest business venture, fans were finally able to get their hands on designs such as the classic triangle bikini for $40(£29) and cut-out one-piece for $80(£50).

YouTuber Laura Lee said in her review: ‘The whole swimsuit is see-through. I don’t understand. Once I move, everything’s gonna be out.

‘I would never wear this in public. They are the most unpractical swimsuits you could buy.’

Jessica Anderson, who founded the swimwear line 93 Play Street, stated on TikTok: ‘I am completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see-through. I’ve seen behind the scenes of what it takes to produce swimwear, and the fact that no one caught this blows my mind.

Another TikTok user named Kindred said she loved the adjustable bottoms on the swim suit but called out Kylie Swim for using material that was ‘paper thin’ as she stated: ‘I wasn’t expecting the material to be so thin that it shows everything.’

Twitter users also shared scathing reactions as one wrote: It baffles me how people like Kylie can literally have a bajillion dollars for a business and the products still be lackluster.