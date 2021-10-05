 
George Clooney quips Brad Pitt was the 'cheapest' actor available for upcoming thriller

Clooney and Pitt previously collaborated together on the Oceans franchise and Burn After Reading
George Clooney took an amusing jibe at Brad Pitt, stating he was the 'cheapest actor' available for his upcoming film.

While talking to PEOPLE during promotions of his latest offering with Ben Affleck, Clooney joked, "Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available."

The actor and director continued, "He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I'm really looking forward to it."

Clooney and Pitt previously collaborated together on the Ocean's franchise and Burn After Reading.

In a 2015 interview, Pitt shared bidding on films got really competitive between him and Clooney

"In all fairness, he outbid me on Argo," Pitt told Vulture of the 2012 movie starring and directed by Ben Affleck, which Clooney produced. 

"It can get competitive. We do naturally have a lot of the same tastes and interests," the Oscar-winner added at the time. 

