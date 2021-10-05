 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Ex-defence production secretary's wife responds to Pandora Papers' revelation

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

A representational image. Photo: File
  • I have only 10 shares in this company, says Zahra Tanvir. 
  • Zahra Tanvir is the wife of former defence production secretary Lt Gen (retd)Tanvir Tahir. 
  • Zahra says she has duly declared that she has 10 shares in the company, in her tax returns. 

The wife of former defence secretary, Zahra Tanvir, on Monday clarified that she did not own an offshore company, as claimed by a story that was published in The News earlier. 

Zahra Tanvir, the wife of Lt Gen (retd) Tanvir Tahir, said she was not the owner of the offshore company, EnerPlastics. He clarified that she was a shareholder in the company. 

EnerPlastics is registered in the British Virgin Islands and does business in the UAE. 

"I don’t own EnerPasltics. As per my knowledge, EnerPlastics is a Dubai (UAE) based company. I have no knowledge where the company is registered. I have only 10 shares in this company and have duly declared this in my tax statement," she clarified. 

The story that had appeared in The News had said that the Pandora Papers show Mrs Zahra Tanvir is one of the beneficial owners of the company. It also said that EnerPlastics Limited is a holding company and dividends and real investment is the main source of funds for the company. 

A huge tranche of leaked data on offshore companies — larger in size and scope than the Panama Papers — hit the global headlines Sunday night, laying bare the financial secrets of the global rich and powerful.

The investigation revealed that the prime minister's cabinet members, financiers, retired generals, media owners, and businessmen have offshore companies.

