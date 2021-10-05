Ahad Raza Mir dismisses rumours of wife Sajal Aly’s pregnancy

 
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has dismissed rumours about his wife Sajal Aly’s pregnancy, saying there is no 'truth' in such news.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor was talking to a reporter of a private TV channel on Sunday where he dismissed the rumours of Sajal’s pregnancy, circulating on social media for a few weeks.

A video clip of the Ahad’s interview is doing rounds on the internet where he can be heard responding to the reporter’s question saying, “there is no truth in such news circulating on social media.”

A few days back, the Alif actor turned to Instagram and shared some photos also featuring woolen clothes for a minor baby, and sparked the rumours of her pregnancy.

Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir got married on March 14, 2020.

