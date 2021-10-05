Derek Hough sits out of DWTS show over possible Covid-19 exposure

Dance sensation Derek Hough sat out of Monday’s Dancing With the Stars show over a possible exposure to Covid-19.

Host Tyra Banks shared the news on Monday evening saying that the judge was observing "out of an abundance of caution".

As per reports, he is said to have tested negative so far.

This is not the first instance where the virus made its way into the show.

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke earlier announced on Instagram that she contracted the virus.

"I just hope I didn’t spread it," she wrote, adding, "for those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s [expletive] real, dude."

Her partner Cody Rigsby too tested positive for the second time since 2021.

"While I am fully vaccinated and took many precautions, following CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for COVID-19," the 34-year-old shared on Instagram Thursday.

"To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready."