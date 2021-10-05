 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Minal Khan watches latest James Bond movie with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in Dubai

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Minal Khan watches latest James Bond movie with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in Dubai
Minal Khan watches latest James Bond movie with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in Dubai

Pakistan TV star Minal Khan watched the latest James Bond film No Time to Die with husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram at a cinema in Dubai.

Minal and Ahsan, who are currently in Dubai after returning from their Maldives trip, enjoyed the James Bond movie on Monday and shared adorable photos and video clips with the fans from the cinema.

Ahsan took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film with caption, “Bond… James Bond.”

Minal Khan watches latest James Bond movie with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in Dubai

The Sun Yaara actor also shared a video clip wherein Ahsan can be seen entering the cinema to confirm they enjoyed a movie night in Dubai.

Minal Khan watches latest James Bond movie with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in Dubai

Minal and Ahsan tied the knot last month and went for their honeymoon in Maldives recently.

Meanwhile, the No Time To Die took a mighty $121 million at the international box office over its opening weekend, Universal Pictures said on Monday.

Minal Khan watches latest James Bond movie with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in Dubai

The film marks actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the British secret agent. Its release was delayed three times from its planned April 2020 release date because of the pandemic.

More From Showbiz:

King of Bollywood's son Aryan Khan gets common man treatment in custody

King of Bollywood's son Aryan Khan gets common man treatment in custody
Asim Azhar helps fans whose 'world is falling apart': Here's How

Asim Azhar helps fans whose 'world is falling apart': Here's How
Umer Sharif's son fondly talks about father: 'He taught me to love people'

Umer Sharif's son fondly talks about father: 'He taught me to love people'
Comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi on Wednesday

Comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi on Wednesday
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan ask trolls to 'live and let live'

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan ask trolls to 'live and let live'
LSA 2021: Faysal Qureshi reminisces about sweet award moments ahead of 20th show

LSA 2021: Faysal Qureshi reminisces about sweet award moments ahead of 20th show

Shehnaaz Gill returns to work after Sidharth Shukla shock: 'She is a thorough professional'

Shehnaaz Gill returns to work after Sidharth Shukla shock: 'She is a thorough professional'
NCB was 'very nice' to Aryan Khan, friend Arbaaz Merchant, says co-accused's father

NCB was 'very nice' to Aryan Khan, friend Arbaaz Merchant, says co-accused's father
Ahad Raza Mir dismisses rumours of wife Sajal Aly’s pregnancy

Ahad Raza Mir dismisses rumours of wife Sajal Aly’s pregnancy
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan cried 'inconsolably' during NCB interrogation

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan cried 'inconsolably' during NCB interrogation

Aryan Khan remanded to NCB custody till October 7

Aryan Khan remanded to NCB custody till October 7
Hansal Mehta says he is with Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan’s arrest

Hansal Mehta says he is with Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan’s arrest

Latest

view all