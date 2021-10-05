Minal Khan watches latest James Bond movie with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in Dubai

Pakistan TV star Minal Khan watched the latest James Bond film No Time to Die with husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram at a cinema in Dubai.



Minal and Ahsan, who are currently in Dubai after returning from their Maldives trip, enjoyed the James Bond movie on Monday and shared adorable photos and video clips with the fans from the cinema.

Ahsan took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film with caption, “Bond… James Bond.”

The Sun Yaara actor also shared a video clip wherein Ahsan can be seen entering the cinema to confirm they enjoyed a movie night in Dubai.

Minal and Ahsan tied the knot last month and went for their honeymoon in Maldives recently.

Meanwhile, the No Time To Die took a mighty $121 million at the international box office over its opening weekend, Universal Pictures said on Monday.

The film marks actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the British secret agent. Its release was delayed three times from its planned April 2020 release date because of the pandemic.