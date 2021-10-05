 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Amal Clooney gives endearing update about husband George and twins in quarantine

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

The barrister said George has been teaching their kids about pranks while being stuck at home

Amal Clooney shared an endearing about her and husband George Clooney's twins in quarantine.

The barrister said George has been teaching their kids about pranks while being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Amal said, “He’s mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we’ll see if it develops."

To this, George responded saying, "Well, I think those can really pay off over time.”

Earlier, George revealed he pulled a prank on Brad Pitt with a marijuana leaf-shaped sticker on Brad Pitt’s car, for which he got into trouble with the law.

He even revealed pranking Meryl Streep with CDs impersonating Pitt.

“I sent that thing of voices to her, the greatest actress of all time,” George explained. “I sent it from Brad with a card that said, ‘Dear Meryl, I hear you’re going to play the Iron Lady. This guy helped me with my accent in ‘Troy.'”

More From Entertainment:

‘Kate Middleton’s ‘No Time to Die’ appearance was hard on Meghan Markle’

‘Kate Middleton’s ‘No Time to Die’ appearance was hard on Meghan Markle’
Ben Affleck reveals the perils of playing 'Batman' on-screen

Ben Affleck reveals the perils of playing 'Batman' on-screen
Billie Eilish becomes youngest person to headline Glastonbury music festival

Billie Eilish becomes youngest person to headline Glastonbury music festival
Rami Malek revealed how he calmed his nerves when talking to Prince William, Kate

Rami Malek revealed how he calmed his nerves when talking to Prince William, Kate
Elliot Page's Paris Fashion Week look gets social media talking

Elliot Page's Paris Fashion Week look gets social media talking
Britney Spears thanks her fans for helping her escape abusive conservatorship

Britney Spears thanks her fans for helping her escape abusive conservatorship
Royal nanny does not 'mess around' when caring for George, Charlotte, Louis

Royal nanny does not 'mess around' when caring for George, Charlotte, Louis
Derek Hough sits out of DWTS show over possible Covid-19 exposure

Derek Hough sits out of DWTS show over possible Covid-19 exposure
Lizzo under fire for lavishing praises on alleged abuser Chris Brown

Lizzo under fire for lavishing praises on alleged abuser Chris Brown

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 mn in international box office sales

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 mn in international box office sales
Thai cave saga to be depicted in new film 'The Rescue'

Thai cave saga to be depicted in new film 'The Rescue'
Maluma speaks up about Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Maluma speaks up about Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Latest

view all