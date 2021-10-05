Amal Clooney gives endearing update about husband George and twins in quarantine

The barrister said George has been teaching their kids about pranks while being stuck at home

The barrister said George has been teaching their kids about pranks while being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Amal said, “He’s mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we’ll see if it develops."

To this, George responded saying, "Well, I think those can really pay off over time.”

Earlier, George revealed he pulled a prank on Brad Pitt with a marijuana leaf-shaped sticker on Brad Pitt’s car, for which he got into trouble with the law.

He even revealed pranking Meryl Streep with CDs impersonating Pitt.

“I sent that thing of voices to her, the greatest actress of all time,” George explained. “I sent it from Brad with a card that said, ‘Dear Meryl, I hear you’re going to play the Iron Lady. This guy helped me with my accent in ‘Troy.'”