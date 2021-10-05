 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan ask trolls to 'live and let live'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan asks trolls to live and let live
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan asks trolls to 'live and let live'

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan are clapping back at netizens who criticized their honeymoon shenanigans.

In an Instagram post shared by Ahsan on Monday, the actor gave fans glimpse of his time with wife Minal in Maldives.

In a series of photos shared, the lovebirds were spotted all smiles in PDA-filled poses.

"Live and let live," captioned the actor alongside his cryptic post.

For the day, Ahsan donned a blue shirt with denim jeans, while Minal simply slipped into a knee-length green dress.

Ahsan's post comes after trolls on social media called out the couple for over-sharing their post marital life and honeymoon.


More From Showbiz:

Comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi on Wednesday

Comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi on Wednesday
Shehnaaz Gill returns to work after Sidharth Shukla shock: 'She is a thorough professional'

Shehnaaz Gill returns to work after Sidharth Shukla shock: 'She is a thorough professional'
NCB was 'very nice' to Aryan Khan, friend Arbaaz Merchant, says co-accused's father

NCB was 'very nice' to Aryan Khan, friend Arbaaz Merchant, says co-accused's father
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan cried 'inconsolably' during NCB interrogation

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan cried 'inconsolably' during NCB interrogation

Aryan Khan remanded to NCB custody till October 7

Aryan Khan remanded to NCB custody till October 7
Hansal Mehta says he is with Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan’s arrest

Hansal Mehta says he is with Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan’s arrest
From Maldives to Dubai: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share adorable photos, videos

From Maldives to Dubai: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share adorable photos, videos
Aryan Khan arrest: Senior lawyer says offence is 'bailable'

Aryan Khan arrest: Senior lawyer says offence is 'bailable'

Watch: Hiba Bukhari croons to Nazia Hasan's 'Dil Ki Lagi' for fans

Watch: Hiba Bukhari croons to Nazia Hasan's 'Dil Ki Lagi' for fans
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan officially arrested in drug case

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan officially arrested in drug case
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome their second child

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome their second child
Watch: When Shah Rukh Khan said he won't mind if Aryan does drugs

Watch: When Shah Rukh Khan said he won't mind if Aryan does drugs

Latest

view all