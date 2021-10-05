Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan ask trolls to 'live and let live'

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan asks trolls to 'live and let live'

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan are clapping back at netizens who criticized their honeymoon shenanigans.

In an Instagram post shared by Ahsan on Monday, the actor gave fans glimpse of his time with wife Minal in Maldives.

In a series of photos shared, the lovebirds were spotted all smiles in PDA-filled poses.



"Live and let live," captioned the actor alongside his cryptic post.

For the day, Ahsan donned a blue shirt with denim jeans, while Minal simply slipped into a knee-length green dress.



Ahsan's post comes after trolls on social media called out the couple for over-sharing their post marital life and honeymoon.



