Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Islamabad: Young doctors clash with police, enter PMC building

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Violent crashes erupted between young doctors and police outside the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in Islamabad Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Geo News, the young doctors are protesting over the government's decision to hold the National Licensing Examination (NLE).

During the clashes, the young doctors pelted stones on the police and the PMC building.

The police baton charged the protesters, besides firing tear gas shells, when they tried to enter the PMC building.

Following the clashes, police took several young doctors into custody.

Medics and students belonging from different medical colleges in Thokar Niaz Baig were gathered outside the PMC office to register their protest against the NLE on the call of the Medical Students Organisation.

