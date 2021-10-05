 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Reuters

Justin Bieber fans will be able to smoke 'Peaches' in new weed venture

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Pop star Justin Bieber has teamed up with Palms Premium to launch cannabis-based products, the California-based company said on Monday.

The limited-edition marijuana cigarettes, or joints, called "Peaches Pre-Rolls" are named after a song from Bieber's newest studio album and will be available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, the company said.

An increasing number of celebrities including Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Rapper Jay-Z, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and singer Willie Nelson have partnered with or launched their own lines of cannabis products.

Palms Premium did not disclose the financial terms of the partnership.

