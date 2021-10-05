NLE: PMC announces exam schedule

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021
The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Tuesday announced the dates for the National Licensing Exam (NLE), which will be held between October 2021 to June 2022, a statement from the institution said.
The PMC’s decision to hold NLE exams has drawn flak from the medical bodies, who are demanding that the institution revoke its decision to hold the examination, with the Young Doctors Association (YDA) holding a protest against it in Islamabad today.
NLE Step 2 (Medical) — 29th October, 2021
NEB (Medical) — 28th November 2021
NLE Step 1 (Dental) — 1st December 2021
NLE Step 1 (Medical) — 1st December 2021
NLE Step 2 (Dental) — 14th January 2022
NLE Step 2 (Medical) — 21st January 2022
NLE Step 1 (Medical) — 1st March 2022
NLE Step 1 (Dental) — 1st March 2022
NLE Step 1 (Medical) — 1st June 2022
NLE Step 1 (Dental) — 1st June 2022