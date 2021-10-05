 
pakistan
NLE: PMC announces exam schedule

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). — Twitter/File
The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Tuesday announced the dates for the National Licensing Exam (NLE), which will be held between October 2021 to June 2022, a statement from the institution said.

The PMC’s decision to hold NLE exams has drawn flak from the medical bodies, who are demanding that the institution revoke its decision to hold the examination, with the Young Doctors Association (YDA) holding a protest against it in Islamabad today.

The schedule:

NLE Step 2 (Medical) — 29th October, 2021

NEB (Medical) — 28th November 2021

NLE Step 1 (Dental) — 1st December 2021

NLE Step 1 (Medical) — 1st December 2021

NLE Step 2 (Dental) — 14th January 2022

NLE Step 2 (Medical) — 21st January 2022

NLE Step 1 (Medical) — 1st March 2022

NLE Step 1 (Dental) — 1st March 2022

NLE Step 1 (Medical) — 1st June 2022

NLE Step 1 (Dental) — 1st June 2022

