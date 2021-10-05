 
The actress who played Goncagül in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' gets married

Turkish actress Zeynep Kızıltan who is best known for her role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" got married recently.

She rose to global fame for her spectacular performance as Goncagül in the historical TV series.

The Ankara-based actress played the daughter of Gumestekin in season two of the TV series which tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. 

According to her social media accounts, she tied the knot with Can Şıkyıldız, who is an artist.

A picture shared by the actress suggested that the newly-wed couple is on honeymoon.



