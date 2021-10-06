 
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Adele delights fans as she teases first teaser of her new music 'Easy On Me'

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Adele delights fans as she teases first teaser of her new music Easy On Me

English singer Adele has announced she will be officially back in ten days with new single, 'Easy On Me.'

Her new album is to be released on October 15, as she confirmed on her Twitter in a short video posted today (October 5).

The clip contains the opening bars of Easy On Me, a beautiful piano-led track. The Rolling In The Deep singer confirmed the release date by writing: "Easy On Me – October 15."

In the black-and-white video, the singer can be seen inserting a cassette into a car stereo and looking in her car's rearview mirror, before driving down a country lane as pieces of paper fly out of the windows.

The Adele's video has been favourited more than 447k times, with fans being over the moon at the prospect of hearing Adele's new songs next week."

