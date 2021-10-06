 
sports
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Sports Desk

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid tenders resignation

Sports Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

PCB is yet to confirm Babar Hamids resignation from the post of director commercial. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
PCB is yet to confirm Babar Hamid's resignation from the post of director commercial. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

LAHORE: Babar Hamid, the director commercial of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has resigned from his position.

Sources said he sent his resignation to PCB chairperson Ramiz Raja, The News reported.

PCB, however, is yet to confirm Hamid's resignation.

Hamid was behind the New Zealand series DRS fiasco, sources said, adding that Ramiz Raja had ordered an inquiry, but Hamid resigned before it could start.

Hamid had reportedly not been going to office for the last few days.

He was appointed by former PCB chairperson Ehsan Mani in June 2019.

