Emily Ratajkowski reveals why she waited years to expose Robin Thicke

Emily Ratajkowski revealed that her modelling career would have ended even before it began

American supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about why she waited years before revealing that she was sexually abused by singer Robin Thicke.

The author of My Body, spoke to People and revealed that had she come forth alleging the singer of abuse at the time, her modelling career would have ended even before it began.

“I was an unknown model, and if I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today; I would not be famous,” said the 30-year-old model at the CoinGeek Conference cocktail party on Monday.

“I wrote a book about the evolution of my politics, and that includes a lot of different experiences from my career and my life, and the way that I felt and thought about those experiences [has] evolved,” she shared.

“I hope people are able to read the essay and understand the nuance behind these kinds of situations,” she went on to say.

In an excerpt from her book published in The Sunday Times, Ratajkowski claimed that Thicke groped her during the shoot of his 2013 music video, Blurred Lines.

“I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke,” she wrote in her book.

“He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?’”