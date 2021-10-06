Phoebe Dynevor says she is afraid of failure after surge to fame

Phoebe Dynevor opened up about how she deals with pressures of being famous

British actor Phoebe Dynevor is touching upon her mental health issues and being in the spotlight.

The Bridgerton star, 26, opened up about how she deals with pressures of being famous, in her cover story for Harper’s Bazaar’s November 2021 issue.

"I don't think anyone knows how to handle that. I worry about everything. I'm full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself," she said.

"You see what it is for your mental health to be in the public eye. I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it's quite hectic at the moment,” she added.

"It's finding that middle ground and centering oneself,” she shared.

"It's really important for me and my sanity to work on projects that I love and develop characters that I think are really interesting — that's the excitement for me,” she added.