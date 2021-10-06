 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Phoebe Dynevor says she is afraid of failure after surge to fame

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Phoebe Dynevor opened up about how she deals with pressures of being famous
Phoebe Dynevor opened up about how she deals with pressures of being famous

British actor Phoebe Dynevor is touching upon her mental health issues and being in the spotlight.

The Bridgerton star, 26, opened up about how she deals with pressures of being famous, in her cover story for Harper’s Bazaar’s November 2021 issue.

"I don't think anyone knows how to handle that. I worry about everything. I'm full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself," she said.

"You see what it is for your mental health to be in the public eye. I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it's quite hectic at the moment,” she added.

"It's finding that middle ground and centering oneself,” she shared.

"It's really important for me and my sanity to work on projects that I love and develop characters that I think are really interesting — that's the excitement for me,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Lindsay Lohan launches podcast to 'connect more' with fans

Lindsay Lohan launches podcast to 'connect more' with fans

New ink and blue hair: Here's how Adam Levine spent Instagram outage hours

New ink and blue hair: Here's how Adam Levine spent Instagram outage hours
YouTube scraps R&B singer R. Kelly's official channels

YouTube scraps R&B singer R. Kelly's official channels
‘Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton couldn’t get along due to practical reasons’

‘Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton couldn’t get along due to practical reasons’
Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at NY auction

Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at NY auction
Jamie Lee Curtis fearful of society’s ‘obsession’ with plastic surgery

Jamie Lee Curtis fearful of society’s ‘obsession’ with plastic surgery

Ben Affleck opens up about final Batman portrayal on ‘The Flash’

Ben Affleck opens up about final Batman portrayal on ‘The Flash’

Britney Spears lashes out at family for keeping mum during her abusive guardianship

Britney Spears lashes out at family for keeping mum during her abusive guardianship

Emily Ratajkowski reveals why she waited years to expose Robin Thicke

Emily Ratajkowski reveals why she waited years to expose Robin Thicke
Elijah Wood says ‘LOTR’ orc was designed after Harvey Weinstein to get back at him

Elijah Wood says ‘LOTR’ orc was designed after Harvey Weinstein to get back at him
Kate Middleton has ability to reshape and project monarchy into future

Kate Middleton has ability to reshape and project monarchy into future
Prince Charles won't allow Meghan and Harry major royal perk

Prince Charles won't allow Meghan and Harry major royal perk

Latest

view all