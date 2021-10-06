ECB must fulfil Pakistan tour commitment in 2022: UK journalist

LAHORE: Editor of Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and writer for the Daily Mail Lawrence Booth has urged England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to make sure that they fulfil their commitment to tour Pakistan in 2022.



Booth made these comments in the 36th podcast of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) where he also spoke about the ECB’s decision to withdraw their sides from next week’s tour of Pakistan.

He was of the view that England’s move to pullout from their very brief tour of Pakistan was "a poor decision." He said that it showed little respect for Pakistan as to what Pakistan had done for English cricket both in 2020 and early this summer.

“If you remember, last year they sent a team to the UK for the three-Test series and that was a time when Great Britain was a COVID-19 hotspot, they had every right to say we don't feel safe coming but instead they came, they did a huge favour for English cricket. They helped English cricket on the road averting the possibility of huge financial losses,” Lawrence reminded the ECB authorities.



He further said that Pakistan returned (to England) this year for white-ball matches which again helped the ECB mitigate some of those economic ramifications of COVID-19.

Booth added: "Twice in difficult circumstances, Pakistan visited the UK and all England needed to do was to visit Pakistan for a few days, play two T20 matches, they were promised presidential-level security but they pulled out, that showed little respect for what Pakistan had done."

The decision, he observed, says a lot about the imbalance in world cricket at the moment where teams are picking and choosing their tours.

Booth added that English cricket must make sure that they fulfil their commitment to tour Pakistan next year.

“It is the least they can do, It is the least they do and I hope that relations between the two sides can be repaired, it could take a while but come on English cricket do the right thing. Stick to plan for next year,” he concluded.