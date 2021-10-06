Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘staging coup’ to ‘stand above A-list peers’ in US

Royal experts note Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to ‘rise above other A-list peers in an attempt to ‘position themselves alongside the crème of the crop after the NYC visit.



A royal source close to Heat magazine brought this claim to light and during their interview with the publisher, the insider shed some light on the reality of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eyebrow-raising New York visit.

They were quoted saying, “There were a lot of raised eyebrows in New York, and in Hollywood, too.”

“A lot of people think that Meghan and Harry are trying to position themselves above most of their A-list peers.”

“They seem to want to bask in their old royal status and enjoy all the attention and benefits that go with that, which is a turn-off for a lot of people.”

This revelation has come shortly after news of Prince Harry’s declining UK popularity made mainstream media.

Recent YouGov polls indicate the Prince has gone from a prior 43% approval rating to 34%.

Even Meghan Markle’s also suffered a major drop, going from 29% to 26%.