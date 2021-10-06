 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Web Desk

Leah Remini says Ellen DeGeneres faked looking interested during talk show

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

The actress jokingly took a jibe at the daytime talk show host, saying she is 'acting' to look interested 

Leah Remini called out Ellen DeGeneres for pretending to listening to her intently during the Ellen Show.

The actress jokingly took a jibe at the daytime talk show host, saying she is 'acting' to look interested in the story she was recalling, in order to pull a classic Ellen prank on her. 

In a clip of the October 5, episode, the 51-year-old King of Queens alum revealed how much she loves scaring her 17-year-old daughter, Sofia.

In the middle of the story, Remini stops and says she is wondering if Ellen is thinking of pranking her. 

“No, because you’re acting really interested,” Remini said. “So, like, I don’t know if you’re doing that thing where you’re, like, into my story.”

As the Kevin Can Wait alum continued her story, DeGeneres backs herself, saying, “I’m always interested!” which led Remini to clap back. “You’re not, Ellen! Stop,” the actress teased before playfully slapping the host on the wrist.

DeGeneres played along, quipping, “It’s my last season. Don’t hurt me.”

Remini later thanked Ellen for calling her on the show. “I love you, I miss you and I’m so happy to be here on your last season,” she said. “But anyway, thank you for having me. … Now back to me.”

