Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to attend’ Platinum Jubilee to keep ‘magic alive'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to attend’ Platinum Jubilee to keep ‘magic alive'

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “need to attend” Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations if they wish to “keep the magic alive” in the US.

This claim has been made by Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward and during her interview with GB News host Nigel Farage and there she was quoted saying, "I think they will because I think they need to.”

“In order to keep this incredible magic persona they appear to have in America they need to be seen hobnobbing with the Royal Family.”

Before concluding even Mr Farage chimed in and admitted she believes the couple’s “magic persona” will not work in the US forever unless they have a constant tie to the very life they left behind.

